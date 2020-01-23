AI opponent activates passive Hero Power against Kripp in this week’s Tavern Brawl

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called Road to Northrend. While taking part in the Brawl recently, Hearthstone legend Octavian “Kripp” Morosan encountered a hilarious bug.

The Road to Northrend Tavern Brawl acts as a miniature dungeon run. This means you and your AI opponent both play with a preconstructed deck. As you win games in the brawl, you can add cards to your deck just like you can in a real dungeon run. The first opponent you face on the Road to Northrend is Reno’s Junkpile.

KRIPP NEW BG PATCH | CORPSE FLOWER IRL youtu.be/qp2PsqyL10A Clip of nl_Kripp Playing Hearthstone – Clipped by CradeVescent Clip via twitch.tv/nl_kripp

As you can see in the above clip, Reno’s Junkpile has a passive hero power. When operating as intended, the Junkpile’s power will draw and cast a random spell from its deck anytime it takes damage. This means the hero power should only trigger when the Junkpile takes direct damage to its health total.

In the clip, the Junkpile summons a Silver Hand Regent. This minion has an Inspire effect that summons a 1/1 Silver Hand Recruit. Right after it plays the Regent, the Junkpile uses its active hero power to trigger the Silver Hand Regent’s effect. Kripp is understandably shocked after seeing the bot activate a passive Hero Power.

The Road to Northrend Tavern Brawl was originally set to be released last week. Shortly after the Brawl went up, however, Blizzard was forced to replace it due to technical difficulties. The version of the Brawl we have this week seems to be in working order for the most part, but it looks like at least one bug managed to slip through the cracks.

Luckily, all you need to do in order to earn your pack for this Brawl is defeat the first boss. If there are bugs further up the ladder, facing them is optional. You can check out the Road to Northrend Tavern Brawl for the rest of the week.