3 new Murlocs joining Hearthstone in Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, will bring with it a new class in the Demon Hunter—but that’s not all. A new expansion means a new meta and it looks like a classic archetype will be vying for a place in it. The Hearthstone team revealed some strong support for Murloc Paladin today.

If you’ve never played a Murloc deck, then you don’t know what you’re missing out on. Hearing the war cry of “Mrglglglg” just before your upright fish warriors charge into battle is a feeling like no other. Throughout the majority of the Descent of Dragons meta, the Murloc archetype has essentially been replaced by the Mech archetype for Paladin players. Right now, Mech Paladin does what Murloc Paladin aims to do but better.

Fortunately for any sea creature lovers, it looks like Murlocs aim to come back in a big way in Ashes of Outland, that is if Murgur Murgurgle has anything to do with it. Murgur Murgurgle is a new Legendary Paladin Murloc. Murgurgle is a two-cost 2/1 with Divine Shield and a Deathrattle that shuffles Murgurgle Prime into your deck. Murgurgle Prime is an eight-cost 6/3 with Divine Shield and a Battlecry that summons four random Murlocs and gives them Divine Shield.

In addition to Murgurgle and his Prime form, Blizzard also revealed another new Paladin Murloc called Imprisoned Sungill. This Murloc, as well as Murgurgle, can be seen below.

Imprisoned Sungill

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Murgur Murgurgle

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Murgurgle Prime

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These new fish friends all look promising. Murloc Paladin might be able to live up to its potential when Ashes of Outland goes live on April 7.