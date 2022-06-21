YouTuber completely redesigns the PlayStation 5 to craft the first PS5 slim

Officially, the PlayStation 5 does not have a slim version yet, but that hasn’t stopped one YouTuber from getting his hands on one of his own. In a post to the YouTube channel DIY Perks, the YouTuber completely redesigned the PS5 console to fit inside a 2cm thick shell while still functioning completely as intended.

Of course, getting the console down to this thickness required some sacrifices notably the power supply which had to be replaced to meet the desired slim form factor.

Other changes made to the internals included the replacement of the PS5’s cooling system in place of a water-cooling system, and a lot more. The console’s casing was constructed by copper sheets which in total cost the creator $240, and while it isn’t clear how much the total build was it wouldn’t seem to have been a cost-effective alternative to the original.

The creator also shared that the build took a couple of months to be completed.

Nonetheless, having the first PS5 slim is one cool achievement and something that is even more impressive given that it was built by hand.

While there hasn’t been any official news about a PS5 slim heading to stores anytime soon, earlier this year it was reported production on such a device would begin later this year.

We don’t suggest custom modding your PS5 console into a PS5 slim as there are a ton of risks involved and with the console being so hard to get your hands on, the last thing you want to do is break your current PlayStation.

You can check out the full video for the custom build here.