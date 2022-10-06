Your hands on Deck: Steam Deck now available without reservation and with new compatible dock

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on purchasing a Steam Deck but have been daunted by the idea of waiting for your reservation to pop, then Valve’s latest announcement on its handheld PC’s availability is good news to you.

Starting on Oct. 6, consumers can now purchase the Steam Deck without the need for a reservation and will have one shipped to them directly from the factory line after they complete their order. In a corresponding press release, Valve confirmed that it is “working hard to address component shortages and supply chain issues” and is now “manufacturing and shipping Steam Decks at [its] highest rate ever.”

As of this morning, Valve says it is all caught up on reservations, and Steam Decks are now officially “in stock” in North America, the U.K., and Europe. Shipments are still planned for regions like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong before the end of the year.

In addition to the improvements in production, Valve has also released the official Docking Station for the Steam Deck and made it available for purchase for $89. The Docking Station will allow Steam Deck users to connect their deck to monitors, televisions, and peripherals such as keyboards, mice, controllers, and more. The Docking Station features three USB-A 3.1 Gen1 ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and DisplayPort 1.4.

While Valve acknowledged that the Docking Station is not the only hub players can use to connect devices to their Steam Deck, the Steam Deck does fit snugly on top of the Docking Station, which also takes up very little space.

If “order volume outpaces [Valve’s] processing abilities,” there’s a chance that delivery estimates could be pushed back for the Steam Deck or Docking Station, and there’s also a chance Valve flips back on reservation mode.