You won’t be getting a white Xbox Series X anytime soon

The new Logitech advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset had been turning heads turning because of one thing—a mysterious white Xbox Series X can be found in the background of the trailer.

Since its launch, the Xbox Series X has only been available in black—if you’re not counting the special editions of the console. But the advert featured a white Series X, even though there have been no announcements about it from Microsoft.

IGN asked Microsoft about the white console and a spokesperson replied. “The white Xbox Series X console for the promotional video by our partner is not in production. We have no plans to release the Xbox Series X console in white at this time,” they said.

This basically shuts down rumors of a new edition of the console. But it’s worth noting the wording of “at this time,” suggesting a white Xbox could be coming in the future.

Logitech on the other hand confirmed that the Xbox is indeed skinned white to match the aesthetics of the background in the ad.

The Logitech Astro A30 wireless headset will retail for $229.99 and is compatible with the PS5, PC/MAC, and the Xbox Series X and S. The website also said that it should be compatible with mobile. The battery life of the headset reaches up to 27 hours and the audio experience can be customizable using the Logitech G Mobile app for iOS and Android.