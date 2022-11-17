You might finally be able to buy a PS5 without worrying if it’s in stock

Netacea released an index that covers the top five targeted products by scalper bots this week, and this is the first time the PS5 has fallen out of the top three.

The PS5 holds the fourth place trailing behind items like the Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone, Nike Dunk Low Panda, and Panini Donruss Optic Football Trading Cards. According to Netacea, this is the first time the PS5 has fallen out of the top three since its release.

Netacea also dives deep into the cause of the problem as to why it’s still a popular target for scalper bots, attributing it to cash-out services who purchase the consoles from scalpers in bulk. Even though there were attempts to make purchases by individuals limited, those restrictions were also removed after a while and it didn’t do much to halt scalper activity. According to the report, resellers got around $100 in profit per console.

The fourth quarter, however, looks worrying for the PS5 with Black Friday and Christmas ahead. The scalper bots are reportedly going to target items that are discounted heavily as well as high-value consumer electronics, which the PlayStation 5 falls into. Items such as the iPhone 14 and the NVIDIA RTX 40 series might also be targeted.

It seems the PS5 is still having problems with stocks, but it’s not a gamble to say the declining interest of scalper bots is a good indicator that there will be a time when people will be able to purchase the console without issues.