You can play your games on older hardware thanks to the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck brings all the best PC games from the gaming platform into the palm of your hands.

Steam’s Switch killer has had issues getting out of the factory doors, with people not receiving their Steam Decks months after pre-ordering the console, but it’s slowly filtering out.

For the people who do currently own a Steam Deck, there are some features within the portable console that might surprise you—and make gaming even better on the platform. According to Steam Deck user, YourWaifu, “the steam deck is the only current generation console that properly supports standard definition televisions.”

The Steam Deck also provides “correctly scaled text for the steam deck UI.”

The steam deck is the only current generation console that properly supports standard definition televisions, complete with correctly scaled text for the steam deck UI, Which is great, because now I can play my HD Remasters in their proper aspect ratios in standard definition. pic.twitter.com/fILAk89c1e — Mia Crystal Peppsi (@YourWaifu) October 27, 2022

So, for you Steam Deck owners who haven’t upgraded TVs yet, you’re in luck.

The console has blown past milestones, with the Steam Deck shipping over one million units within its first year. The console creators were still focusing on back-orders, however, passing this milestone was a good sign that they were heading in the right direction.

The Steam Deck almost eclipses its competition in regard to the number of games available. The console can use almost all the titles available on Steam, and with PlayStation and Xbox games transitioning to Steam, there’s a strong chance that the list will only continue to grow.

The list covers the vast majority of big titles like Overwatch 2, MW2, and Destiny, however, some games require some know-how to get them started.