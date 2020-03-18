Xbox’s website says Series X is coming Thanksgiving 2020

The official Indian website for the Xbox Series X now says that the console is “Coming Thanksgiving 2020.”

Previously, the only announced release window for Xbox Series X was this holiday season. Now, the very bottom of the Xbox Series X’s page says Thanksgiving, which takes place on Nov. 26 this year.

Screengrab via Xbox.com

This would put the Xbox Series X’s release smack dab in the middle of the holiday shopping season, making it available one day before the shopping rush that is Black Friday.

The Series X will be backward compatible for Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games and touts a stronger CPU and GPU than its competitor, the PlayStation 5.

It’s worth noting that the US website for the Series X still says that it’s coming “Holiday 2020.”

Anything could change over the coming months considering the current uncertainty the world faces with the COVID-19 pandemic. But for now, Xbox players can look forward to this November for the next big console.

Update March 18, 2:22pm CT: Geoff Keighley says the Xbox Series X release date is still unchanged. It will be coming “holiday 2020.”

UPDATE: Sources tell me the Xbox Series X release date is unchanged and still "Holiday 2020." There is no announcement today about a release date. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 18, 2020

Update: March 18, 2:38pm CT: Xbox’s Larry Hryb says that the “Thanksgiving” date was made in error. The console is coming “Holiday 2020.”