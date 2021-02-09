Xbox’s next-gen consoles were UK’s top sellers in January

The Xbox Series X and S were the best-selling consoles in the U.K. in January for the first time since their launch.

More than 150,000 consoles were sold in January this year, according to market research company GfK via gamesindustry.biz. That represents a 148-percent increase compared to 2020, likely buoyed by the holiday releases of both Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S and Sony’s PS5.

Microsoft’s newest line of machines helped contribute to the company’s burgeoning gaming sector, which saw revenue growth of 51 percent. Its gaming hardware-specific segment grew 86 percent in the third quarter of 2020, according to IGN.

The Nintendo Switch held onto its evergreen spot in the charts, staying in second behind the Xbox and seeing an increase of 21 percent in sales compared to last year’s January. Sony’s PS5 clocks in narrowly behind in the third spot, even with its shortfall in stock through its short lifespan.

Those looking to jump into next-gen gaming but are still without a console might have to continue to deal with shortages, though. U.S. chipmaker AMD, responsible for several components in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S internals, warned that extraordinary demand for its chips is unlikely to die down and supply could “remain tight” through the first half of the year, according to Nikkei Asia.