Xbox’s head says All Access “critical” to new-gen success

Phil Spencer, executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft and head of the Xbox brand, called Xbox All-Access a “critical” component for the launch of Series X and its long-term success at the Game Lab Live keynote yesterday.

Xbox All Access is a hardware subscription service introduced in 2018 that allowed consumers to pay for Microsoft’s console over two years, rather than having to shell out for it upfront. It functions similarly to mobile phone contracts and comes with digital perks such as a 24-month Xbox Game Pass and 24 months of Xbox Live Gold.

Spencer said that initial reception to the program has been “great” and promised “broader market and retailer support” to ensure more consumers have the option available to them.

“It matches a model customers use for many other devices they buy. And if you have services attached to those devices that people love, it just becomes an easier way to bring a great product to customers.”

The head of Xbox also touched on the Series X’s “immersive” capabilities. While Spencer believed that life-like graphics are achievable on current-gen consoles, the Series X proves to be a “dramatic step up” using tools like higher frame rates and low latency inputs.

All Access is currently only available in the U.S., but Microsoft’s focus on bringing it to a wider market might see it make its way overseas sooner rather than later, giving fans a more fiscally responsible way to to indulge in the next-gen console.