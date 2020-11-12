Xbox Series X/S have “largest launch in Xbox history”

In comparison, the Xbox One sold over one million units in the first 24 hours.

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, had the “largest launch in Xbox history,” according to head of Xbox Phil Spencer. Twenty-four hours after their release, Spencer said “more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before.”

The Xbox Series X and S launched on Nov. 10, and last night, Spencer tweeted the achievement and thanked consumers for the support. Its predecessor, the Xbox One, sold over one million units in the first 24 hours, so it’s safe to assume that the Xbox Series X/S beat that number.

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

This is the fourth generation of Xbox consoles. This time, the systems launched worldwide at the same time while other Xbox console releases were different for Japan and some European countries.

The Xbox One, for example, released in November 2013 but Japanese and some European fans had to wait until September 2014 to buy the console. So with more countries having access to the next-gen console on the same day, it makes sense that sales would also be up.

The first Xbox was released in 2001 and competed with Sony’s PlayStation 2, SEGA’s Dreamcast, and Nintendo’s GameCube. It was the first console to be produced by an American company after Atari stopped sales in 1996.

The original console was followed by the Xbox 360 in 2005 and sold out on release. SEGA left the competition but Sony and Nintendo continued to have success. Microsoft also launched a slim version, the Xbox 360 S, and the motion control system Kinect.

The Xbox One was launched in 2013. Microsoft later released two other versions: the Xbox One S, a smaller version, and the Xbox One X, an improved version.