The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch dates are just days away and fans everywhere are excited to get their hands on a new console.

Both consoles guarantee shorter load times and better performance than its predecessor, but one console has slightly outperformed the other in early tests. Five backward compatible games loaded faster on the Xbox Series X when compared with the PS5, according to Gamespot.

Gamespot tested five backward compatible games on the two new consoles to see which loaded the games faster. The five games tested were Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XV, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter: World, and Batman: Arkham Knight. Each game will be available to play on the next-gen consoles and knowing which system loads the games faster is essential for consumers still deciding on which one to purchase.

The Xbox Series X loaded each title slightly faster than the PS5, but not by much. Here are the load times from the launch of the game until the player is in control on each console:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox Series X: one minute and four seconds PS5: one minute and five seconds

Final Fantasy XV Xbox Series X: 48 seconds PS5: one minute and 10 seconds

Destiny 2 Xbox Series X: 42 seconds PS5: 57 seconds

Monster Hunter: World Xbox Series X: 35 seconds PS5: 51 seconds

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Series X: 58 seconds PS5: one minute and seven seconds



Most of these time differences are small and likely won’t be a big issue for players. But some of the games haven’t received their scheduled next-gen update, so the loading times could change in the future. Regardless, the Xbox Series X loads backward compatible games slightly faster than the PS5, but only by a few seconds.

The Xbox Series X launches on Nov. 10, while the PS5 will be released on Nov. 12.