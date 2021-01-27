Xbox Series X and S supply will still be limited in 2021

It sounds like Xbox fans will continue to have a tough time getting a console this year. Microsoft’s supply of the Xbox Series X and S will remain limited in 2021 due to the high demand for the consoles, according to the company’s quarterly earnings call yesterday.

The latest generation of Xbox consoles has been popular since it was released in November. Thousands of fans have tried to purchase a new console, but the high demand has made it a challenging process. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused most consumers to shop online, which introduced new issues.

Polygon reported that consumers are competing with other customers and bots that buy up available stock. Retailers have released consoles in small quantities to try to help negate the issue, but many fans have still been unable to purchase a console.

Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood confirmed this trend will likely continue.

“In gaming, we expect continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox series X and S that will still be constrained by supply,” Hood said.

The Xbox Series X and S launch was the most successful in Microsoft’s history. The company sold a record-breaking number of consoles during the launch month. Sony saw similar success with the PlayStation 5 as thousands of gamers bought a new console just in time for the holiday season.

Xbox fans will need to keep trying their luck at purchasing a console. But don’t be surprised if it’s still a tough process.