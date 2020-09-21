Xbox Series X and S pre-orders go live tomorrow

Here's what you need to know before pulling the trigger.

The Xbox Series X and S will be released on Nov. 10, but Microsoft has already announced that pre-orders for its next-generation consoles will start on Sept. 22.

At the very least, you won’t be caught off guard like with the PS5 pre-order gaffe. Microsoft has provided the exact times for when its new generation of consoles goes on sale for different geographical locations. The official site even has a helpful list of retailers so you can best plan your approach.

Selected territories will be able to purchase the console through the Xbox All Access program. Instead of paying upfront, consumers have the option of a monthly subscription plan akin to a phone contract, along with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Even with your best-laid plans, most consumers will likely be left empty-handed at the end of the day. More units should periodically become available over the next few months, though.

Plus, if you already have an Xbox One, you might be better off waiting for a bit. While the Series X and S will likely offer graphical and user improvements, upcoming titles like Halo Infinite will be available for current-gen units.

If you’re a big fan of Bethesda games, the Xbox might have just shot to the top of your holiday shopping list. Microsoft announced its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, today. This could see upcoming entries in iconic franchises like Elder Scrolls and Fallout become exclusives to ensure a strong slate of first-party games for Xbox.