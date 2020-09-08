Xbox Series S leak reveals 512GB Internal Storage

A leaked advertisement for the product has showcased some of its new features.

We have finally had our first look at the Xbox Series S thanks to leaked images and video for the product over the past day.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

The smaller alternative to Xbox’s flagship models the Xbox Series X, the Series S boasts many top of the line features while lacking in some other areas.

One of the biggest talking points since leaker WalkingCat shared what is believed to be the product’s upcoming advertisement has been its storage size. The Xbox Series S is set to have a 512GB SSD storage drive inside the console.

Lacking a disk tray this will mean that players will be required to store their games directly on the SSD. With modern games often taking up over 100GB of space the storage size provided in this upcoming model will likely only be able to hold a small number of next-gen titles on the drive.

For the consoles price point of $299, the custom NVME SSD is said to provide incredibly fast load times and seamless game switching. The system will also be able to generate high-quality visuals at 1440p with an incredibly fast 120 FPS.

The new product design itself is 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X and in turn, makes a lot of sense why the product is unable to provide the storage or performance capable through its more expensive counterpart.

For players who choose to purchase the Series S, there will likely be expansion drives available to add additional space to the console upon its release.