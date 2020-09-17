Xbox Series S game sizes will be roughly 30 percent smaller than on Series X

After the Xbox Series S specs were released last week, many fans were worried that the all-digital console’s 512GB SSD wouldn’t be enough to install AAA games. But Xbox cleared the air today in an interview with IGN.

Game install sizes for the Xbox Series S will be approximately 30 percent smaller than on the Series X, Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald said.

The size reduction is attributed to the lower resolution texture packages needed for games on the Series S, which is the main difference on both consoles. The Series S will run mostly in 1440p resolution instead of 4K like the Series X promises.

“Ultimately the controls in the developer’s hands,” Ronald said. “We’ve had this technology for a while that allows developers to intelligently choose which assets to install on which device they’re playing on. So the flexibility is in the developers’ hands to make sure the right assets are there.”

Players will still have to make a choice when installing a game that could potentially take up the whole memory space, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders will start next week on Sept. 22, and both will launch on Nov. 10.