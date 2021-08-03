Xbox reveals new Aqua Shift Wireless Controller, available Aug. 31

A new special edition of the iconic Xbox controller was introduced by the Xbox marketing team today. The Aqua Shift Special Edition Wireless Xbox controller is now available for pre-order for $69.99. It’ll become fully available on Aug. 31.

The visual highlight of the new controller is the prismatic aqua blue shimmer covering it. The Aqua Shift Special Edition is the first Xbox controller to “feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual color swirl on every unit,” according to Xbox. It also features textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide https://t.co/ix7Jndn29g — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) August 3, 2021

Like other wireless Xbox controllers, the Aqua Shift Special Edition can connect to devices other than the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. It has Bluetooth capability, allowing it to connect to Windows 10 PCs, as well as iOS and Android devices. It uses AA batteries for up to 40 hours of battery life.

The new Aqua Shift Special Edition wireless Xbox controller can be pre-ordered directly from the Microsoft website or from other retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.