Xbox May update improves Quick Resume feature, passthrough audio for media apps

It includes a bunch of small, quality-of-life updates that will make daily usage for the system better.

The May Update for Xbox is live, bringing improvements to features like Quick Resume, passthrough audio, and more.

The Quick Resume update has been in the works for some time now. It’ll improve its reliability and provide faster load times when switching between multiple games.

The feature allows players to resume gameplay instantly from where they left off when closing the game. This set of improvements also makes it easier to identify and access games that support Quick Resume with a special tag.

In addition, passthrough audio has been enabled for several streaming apps available on Xbox, including Disney+, the Apple TV app, Plex, Vudu, and more. This will let users bypass the basic audio settings and use external sound systems. You can activate this in the Xbox audio settings.

Featured Game Pass games will now have spotlight trailers to give players a brief preview of what the games have to offer without actually needing to click through to the game’s page in the app. A new dynamic background called Motes is available on Xbox Series X|S, parental settings have been updated to allow them to limit or approve access for multiplayer games, and the Xbox app for Android and iOS is getting a handful of smaller improvements, such as a time played stat tracker and improved performance for the chats tab.