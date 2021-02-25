Xbox Live is down, dealing with sign-in issues

The problem isn't something you can fix on your own.

Xbox users around the world are having issues signing into their Xbox Live accounts today, keeping players from accessing online features on their consoles.

As of now, it appears that this is only impacting the ability to sign in and not the actual online services of Xbox Live.

The official Xbox Status checker says that the account and profile portion of Xbox Live is suffering a “major outage.” This is affecting users on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, and PC.

It could also impact other Xbox services, but right now, the issue only appears to be disconnecting players who are already signed in and limiting the use of features that require sign-in, like most games, apps, and social activity.

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

Microsoft is aware of the problem and is looking into it. More details are going to be posted on the official Xbox Support Twitter account as the support team finds out what’s impacting the service’s performance.