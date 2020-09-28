Xbox Hall of Fame event gives fans a chance to win a Series X

Do you have what it takes to make the Hall of Fame?

Microsoft is running a limited-time competition to hype up the Xbox Series X and give the community a chance to reflect on the Xbox One and everything that Game Pass brought to the current generation.

The Xbox Hall of Fame will run from Oct. 1 to 19, with a mix of “Lifetime Triumphs” to reward longtime Xbox loyalists and “Xbox Trials” that will let newer players get in on the action with specific challenges that only count during the event.

Lifetime Triumphs will take into account the entire console generation, 2013 to 2020, with titles like Achievement Conqueror seeing who’s racked up the most achievements unlocked in this generation. The Xbox Trials see how quickly players can rack up their scores and complete challenges during short qualifying periods.

The top eight performers from each country across each category will have their names added to the Xbox Hall of Fame. They’ll also receive an Xbox Series X when it releases on Nov. 10, an Xbox Hall of Fame customized trophy and hoodie, along with 12 months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Other contestants will also be eligible for a more general pool of rewards just for taking part in the event. Those include 12 months of Game Pass Ultimate for anyone who enters and up to 15,000 Microsoft Reward points through activating two special Xbox Hall of Fame punch cards.

Content creators known for their love of Xbox have already received some of the goodies, like customized gear for newly inducted hall of famer Ray Narvaez Jr.

To compete, all you need to do is head over to the official Xbox website, sign in, and register with your gamertag.