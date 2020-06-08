Xbox fans find references to the Xbox Lockhart, a cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X

References to a new Xbox console have been found in the Windows Operating System libraries that suggest a cheaper, less powerful Xbox Series X model is on the way.

Security researcher TitleOS discovered references to the Xbox Lockhart, which is believed to be the codename for a less powerful, cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X. The console is rumored to be called the Xbox Series S, but Microsoft has not released any official information.

The rumored console is reportedly disc-less and will allow players to enjoy a new console at a lower price point. Some fans believe the cheaper console is a myth or abandoned project and that Microsoft should have revealed at least something about the console at this point. The Xbox Lockhart references in the Windows Operating System libraries seem to suggest something console-related is on the way, however.

Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X release is still scheduled for a release later this year and that the console will be backward compatible with thousands of games at launch. Several games, like Halo Infinite, are part of the Smart Delivery Program, which will allow players to upgrade their game without having to purchase it again.

Microsoft has yet to reveal any information about the Xbox Lockhart console and it’s getting close to the Xbox Series X launch. Fans can likely expect more information about the rumored console and other games at the Xbox 20/20 event in July.