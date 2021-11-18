Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, Microsoft revealed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox users to play games on their consoles by streaming directly from the cloud with their Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The service is live in 25 regions, with Microsoft noting that the feature will be launching in Brazil at a later date.

While Xbox Game Pass subscribers can install any of the games on the service to their console, the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature allows gamers to play the newest games immediately through cloud streaming. This lets players try new games before installing them and skip the lengthy installation time to hop into a new game.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on previous-generation Xbox One consoles as well. This means that owners of those systems can play current generation games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator or The Medium, which are only available on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, on their older hardware. This is good news for many Xbox fans still with Xbox One consoles since it is still difficult to find one of the Xbox Series X/S systems a year after their initial release.

To see which games are available to play through the Xbox Cloud Gaming program, there will be a small cloud icon on the image for the game on Xbox consoles.