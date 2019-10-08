Wired provides an in-depth look at some of the new features of the PlayStation 5

After all the rumors and speculations, we finally have some details on the long-awaited release of the Sony PlayStation 5, thanks to WIRED Magazine.

First off, the console will be using a solid-state drive instead of a hard drive this time around. Using an SSD over a HDD should help running times by a tremendous amount, while also saving a lot of space in the process. Loading times will now take less time than ever before, while open world games will render out at incredible speeds.

Sony is also changing up the PS5’s storage capabilities to have a more configurable installation and removal process. If these changes go through, this could mean that players could install just the multiplayer portion of a game, while leaving the single player for later. This could also mean that people could delete the single player portion of a game after finishing it, while leaving the multiplayer section by itself.

The PS5 controller—which doesn’t have a name yet—is also being revamped as well. “Adaptive triggers” are now being added to the controller, which will make for one of the more unique console gaming experiences.

These “adaptive triggers” can create different levels of resistance to make something like shooting a bow and arrow feel like the real thing, or make a machine gun firing feel different from shooting a shotgun. Each game—depending on the situation the player is going through—will be immersive and almost tangible while players slide across ice, or slog through mud.

There are still so many questions that people have for Sony as we continue to get more details on the company’s next huge console release. Hopefully, we learn about more exciting details as we ramp up towards its release next year for the holidays.