Windows 11 release date set for October

Microsoft has revealed the fast-approaching release date for Windows 11 and it looks like those eager to test out the new operating system won’t have to wait much longer. Windows 11 will be available on Oct. 5, Microsoft announced today.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021,” Window’s marketing general manager Aaron Woodman said. “On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love. As the PC continues to play a more central role in our lives than ever before—Windows 11 is ready to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity.”

Windows 11 is set to be “the best Windows ever for gaming,” according to Woodman, and takes advantage of technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and AutoHDR.

The new operating system comes with a redesigned Microsoft Store, Widgets, and new accessibility improvements that are built to help people with disabilities.

If October is too long to wait, businesses can experience a preview version of Windows 11 in Azure Virtual Desktop or Windows 365 right now.

While Windows 11 will be launched in phases, Microsoft expects all devices eligible for the new operating system will be offered the free upgrade by mid-2022.

Windows Update will alert eligible users when their upgrade to Windows 11 is available. Alternatively, users can go to Settings >> Windows Update, and select “Check for updates” to manually see if their upgrade is ready.