Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass?

After its initial reveal at E3 2019, Elden Ring quickly became many Soulsborne fans’ most anticipated game. Three years later, Elden Ring is launching on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. But the massive success of Xbox’s Game Pass has fans asking whether Elden Ring will be on Game Pass at launch.

The short answer to whether Elden Ring will be on Game Pass at launch is no. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware haven’t announced any plans to bring the game to Game Pass. While there is always the opportunity for Elden Ring to come to Microsoft’s subscription service, those signed up to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass for PC will have to invest in a digital or hard copy of the game if they wish to play it at launch.

There is room for a last-minute announcement, but newly minted Game Pass titles are typically revealed to be joining the service a week or more in advance. That was the case for Rainbow Six Extraction and Back 4 Blood, with the latter announced as a Game Pass day one release in June 2021, months ahead of its Oct. 2021 launch.

Although it won’t be on Game Pass day one, the majority of players around the globe can jump into the world of Elden Ring Feb. 25 at midnight in their respective time zones. PC players can start playing as soon Feb. 24 at 3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET, and 11pm GMT.

Australian players can start logging hours at 10am AEDT on Feb. 25. Meanwhile, console players in PT, ET, and CT time zones beat most time zones to the punch, starting at Feb. 24 at 9pm PT, 10pm CT, and 11pm ET.

Image via Bandai Namco (Twitter)

PC and PlayStation consoles will be able to pre-load Elden Ring 48 hours ahead of launch, while Xbox players can pre-load the game right now.