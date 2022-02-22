Will Destiny 2: The Witch Queen be on Game Pass?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally live and while those who own the game and expansion outright are up and running, Xbox Game pass holders won’t be so lucky this time around.

Unfortunately for Game Pass subscribers, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is not currently included with the service. Despite having access to other Destiny 2 expansions through Game Pass, Bungie is changing things up this time around, and it doesn’t seem like The Witch Queen will make its way to Game Pass in the future.

If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you can still purchase The Witch Queen expansion. There are several versions of the game, but the cheapest one you’ll find is $39.99. If you’re really into the world of Destiny 2, you can snag a $99.99 Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary bundle that includes Seasons 16 to 19, two Year-5 Dungeons, an Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an Exotic Sparrow. The 30th Anniversary Pack nets you a Dungeon, Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, weapons, and armor.

The Witch Queen expansion is live now, but PlayStation 4 users are left waiting as they install a 72GB update since players were unable to preload the game after Bungie hit a few snags. Still, The Witch Queen is set to be another large and content-rich expansion within the world of Destiny 2.