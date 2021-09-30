Why is it so hard to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Originally released near the end of 2020, the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are coming up on their one-year anniversaries. However, even after a year on the market, many gamers are still having trouble getting their hands on one of these machines.

At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic picked up and is still affecting the world well into 2021. Because of the pandemic, life changed on a global scale involving trade and business. While many organizations and businesses struggled, people had to transition their work and leisure lives to staying at home.

From computer components to game consoles, smartphones, televisions, cars, and even appliances like washing machines, so much technology today relies on specific computer chips. As the pandemic affected companies and the demand for new technology skyrocketed, chip manufacturers could not keep up with the demand.

As many gamers know, computer parts and game consoles have not gotten any easier to obtain late into 2021. While stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Gamestop come into limited stock every now and then, issues with scalpers buying up as many consoles as possible to later resell for a profit also contribute to the shortage.

How long will the chip shortage last?

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the chip shortage will end any time soon. As industries continue to suffer, Toshiba director Takeshi Kamebuchi is just one of many people who believe the shortage could last into 2023 as the demand continues to grow.

How to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X system

Although it seems like all hope is lost at times, there are a few ways you can secure a new console. Setting up in-stock alerts from retailers, Twitter, or in-stock apps, like HotStock, are reliable ways to be first in line for a new system. Sony and Microsoft are also reaching out to loyal gamers on their platforms to help players purchase a new console.