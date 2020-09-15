Where to preorder the Xbox Series X and Series S

The next generation of gaming consoles is arriving quickly. We’re officially less than a week away from being able to preorder the Xbox Series X and Series S, which will officially launch Nov. 10.

With preorders starting Sept. 22, it’s important to make sure you know everything there is to know about both the Series S and Series X before making a decision about which one you’d like to buy.

At two different price points, each console has slightly different offerings in terms of potential graphical output and base SSD memory.

At $499, the Xbox Series X will give hardcore gamers all of the bells and whistles that they need to perform at the highest level possible. But if you’re looking for a more casual gaming experience, you might want to save a few hundred dollars and grab the smaller Series S for $299.

Regardless of which one you pick, it might be a good idea to get a preorder in early to make sure you’re not running around from store to store on Nov. 10.

Options for preorder haven’t yet been made public, but as online retailers release web pages for consumers to make them ahead of Sept. 22, we will update this piece.