Where to preorder the PlayStation 5

In a surprise announcement, Sony has introduced its latest next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

The full details of the console have yet to be revealed, although it’s expected to release to the public in the 2020 holiday season. Further information will be unveiled at Sony’s next-gen console event in April 2020.

On the PlayStation blog, Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan gave a few interesting details concerning the PS5. Included in its repertoire of new features is a much-needed update to the controller, incorporating haptic technology and adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons. This new and exciting development will give players “a tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain.”

The specific release date and the price tag for the PS5 still remain to be seen, but Sony will undoubtedly reveal further details shortly.

Where to preorder the PS5

Here are a few places in the U.S. that will provide a preorder option for the PS5 in the near future.