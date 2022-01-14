Valve’s handheld Steam Deck gaming console is still on track for a Q1 2022 release. This will give PC gamers a way to keep playing their favorite games on the go including a lot of their Steam library.

The device boasts three tiers with the cheapest a 64GB unit will a carrying case, the second with the same, faster storage, and an exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle. The top-tier device boasts all the previous models do but with a premium-antglare etched glass and exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

If you’re planning to get one of these devices there’s no better time to do so than today. Here’s everything you need to know to get it done.

Where to pre-order the Steam Deck

Image via Valve

There’s only one place that you can pre-order the Steam Deck right now and that is via Valve’s official website.

If you head to the Steam Deck listing on Steam then you can reserve your device from a selection of three different storage sizes: $399 for the 64GB model, $529 for the 256GB NVMe version, and $649 for the 512GB NVMe Deck.

Once you select the model that you’re after you’ll be cued to sign in to your Steam account to complete the transaction. You’ll only need to put down a small deposit of $5 to secure your unit with the rest to be paid before it is sent out to the customer.

Given the first units are only set to be distributed in February, if you pre-order your device today it may be quite a long wait before it arrives. Steam’s FAQ also notes that only those in the European Union, United Kingdom, United States and Canada can pre-order a Steam Deck right now, so everyone else will have to wait until later in the year.