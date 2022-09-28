Where to pre-order the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080

One of the newest Nvidia graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4090, is leading the charge as the most powerful in the series. With the GeForce RTX 4090 dropping in October, there’s more than likely a large list of PC users looking to get their hands on this hardware.

There is a strong chance that the RTX 4090 is going to be in high demand, so for all eager PC gamers, here’s where you can find the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for pre-order.

The GeForce RTX 4080 is another on the list of top-tier powerful graphics cards. This graphics card focuses on AI-powered graphics and ray tracing and is overall a cut above the rest. Providing “16GB of superfast G6X memory,” there’s a good reason as to why both of these graphics cards will sell like hotcakes.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many distributors letting customers pre-order yet. Below is a list of some of the places you can pre-order and the likely places you can in time.

Where to pre-order the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

For all you eager spenders, here’s a list of places you can place your pre-orders starting at $1599:

Where to pre-order the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

For players who want to upgrade their PC rig, here’s a list of places you can place your pre-orders:

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is dropping in November, with the graphics card starting at RTX 4080 (16GB) Starting at $1199.00, and RTX 4080 (12GB) Starting at $899.00 on the NVIDIA website.

More stores will be added soon once the info becomes available.