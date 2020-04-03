The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the world in many ways, including limiting the availability of consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

In April 2020, the Switch is hard to come by. With many people quarantined or stuck at home, they’ve looked to gaming to help pass the time—and the Switch has been in short supply because of it.

Screengrab via Nintendo

You can head to the Switch’s official website and see for yourself. The image above is what you’ll be met with if you try to find something online or close by. It’s out of stock online for Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

You can allow the site to find your location and see if any store has them in stock close by, but you’ll most likely be out of luck.

Where to find a Nintendo Switch in April 2020

Amazon is your best bet to find a Switch right now, but don’t be surprised if you find one and the delivery comes in a few weeks, if not longer. Amazon is prioritizing essential medical equipment when it comes to deliveries, so many things, like games and other non-essential items, are taking much longer to receive.

A cool website called Stock Informer will automatically check multiple websites to see if they have a specific item in stock. Check here to see what it has listed when it comes to the Nintendo Switch.

You can find lots of resellers on Amazon but beware of the higher prices. If you’re willing to spend over the $299 MSRP that a Switch normally costs, go for it.

Many other sellers are reselling the Switch for prices upward of $500. Other than Amazon, you can use a website like OfferUp to show you who’s selling it near you as well.

On April 3, Amazon had the Zacian and Zamazenta Switch in stock for the MSRP of $299 through an independent seller. There were less than 20 consoles available at 3pm CT.

You can also always use sites like Craigslist where local people sell used and new consoles and basically everything else you can imagine. Beware, as always, of scammers on sites like these.