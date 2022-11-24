I'm still trying to get used to the N64.

Listen gamers, you’ll play your current generation Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles for the time being, and you’ll enjoy it too, as there’s not much chance of the gaming community getting a new high-end console anytime soon. So far, all we know is there’s a wait ahead of us, and it’s going to be a while.

Each console seems to have a seven to nine-year run in the sun, with the console surviving long after its younger and better-looking replacement arrives.

When is the PlayStation 6 arriving?

Image via Sony

You’ll most likely have to wait until 2027, according to documents released to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The document summarises both parties’ reasoning as to why Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would be either fair or unfair to competitors.

Most consoles have some breathing room before they’re placed on the chopping block, and the PS5 seems to have only five years left.

The PlayStation 4 was released in Nov. 2013, with the next generation arriving seven years later, almost to the day.

If they follow the same release date method they have been for the past few console releases, Nov. 2027 will be the month of all months in five years.

While the PS5 took what felt like years to get to houses, to begin with, the time spent waiting hasn’t been added to its life expectancy. Games are still being made for the PlayStation 4 today too, despite it being a generation behind at this stage, so it doesn’t mean when the PlayStation 6 arrives, we won’t get games for its predecessor.

In mere decades, the PS5 will be a thing of the past. Players will dust it off and plug it in like an N64 and bust out God of War: Ragnarök. We’ll talk about how the graphics were good (for the time) and how it still kind of holds up.

But all that is in the future now—enjoy your PlayStation 5s right now.