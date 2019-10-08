When is the PlayStation 5 coming out?

It’s been 25 years since Sony released the original PlayStation, and four consoles later, the video game system has remained in the spotlight.

Each new generation has exploded onto the market. The consoles have beaten records, captivating audiences all around the globe. And today, the newest addition to the PlayStation lineup was revealed.

The PlayStation 5 will be unveiled at Sony’s next-gen console event in April 2020, with a release date window set for the 2020 holiday season.

The next console will offer players haptic technology, replacing the rumble in the PS4 controller, as well as adaptive triggers incorporated into the L2 and R2 buttons. It’s expected to give a tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain.

Not much else is known about the console, but further details could be released in the near future.

When will the PS5 be released?

The specific release date has yet to be revealed by Sony, but it’s anticipated to drop in the 2020 holiday season. This means the PS5 should arrive and be available to buy anytime between October 2020 and January 2021.