When does the Apple iPhone 13 release?

Apple held its highly anticipated Apple Keynote event earlier today and it revealed details about the new lineup of iPhone, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 has garnered a lot of attention recently, especially with the rumors about next year’s iPhone 14 claiming to include more features than this year’s.

Here are the dates and times of when each edition of the Apple iPhone 13 family will be available to pre-order and when each device will be released.

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 will be available to pre-order starting at 7am CT on Sept. 17 and will be available beginning on Sept. 24. The base iPhone 13 model will be available for $799 and comes in five different colors, including Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Mini will start at 7am CT on Sept. 17 and will be available starting on Sept. 24. The iPhone 13 Mini will be available for $699 and comes in five different colors, including Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro will be up for Apple fans to pre-order starting at 7am CT on Sept. 17 and will be available as of Sept. 24. This model will cost $999 and comes in four different colors, including Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Those who wish to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to do so at 7am CT on Sept. 17 and will be available starting on Sept. 24. The iPhone 13 Pro Max model will be available for $1,099 and comes in four different colors, including Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

As far as storage goes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with several options, including 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, or a massive one TB storage capacity—the highest storage option on an iPhone ever.

So far, the Apple iPhone 13 lineup is only available to view in the Apple Store and on Apple’s official website. This will likely change on Sept. 17 when each of these devices will be available to pre-order, or on Sept. 24 when they’re officially released. Then, users will likely be able to purchase their desired device through their respective carriers—Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile—and through other outlets, such as Best Buy.