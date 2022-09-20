When do the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 come out?

In a morning presentation on Sept. 20, graphics card maker NVIDIA revealed two powerful new graphics cards in development: the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090, both of which promise to take users’ PCs to new heights. Graphics cards have been hard to come by in the last few years thanks to COVID-19-induced supply chain issues and widespread resale issues, but the hope is that the release of new cards will ease the shortages.

The RTX 4090 is the powerhouse of the two. Promising two to four times faster speeds than the 3090 TI and over 16,000 CUDA cores, this card is incredibly powerful and efficient. The RTX 4080 is a step below the 4090, but it’s still a strong consumer video card with high performance and 12 GB and 16 GB memory options. Both cards are expensive, but they’re worth their weight in gold for power users.

If you’re hungry for one of these new NVIDIA cards, here’s when you’ll be able to buy them.

RTX 4090 and 4080 release date

Those who are interested in the pure power of the RTX 4090 won’t have to wait long to get it. According to NVIDIA’s website, the card will be available on Oct. 12, about three weeks after its Sept. 20 announcement date. It will start at $1,599. Interested fans and enthusiasts can get more granular information on the website, which includes tabs on general performance, ray tracing, specs, and more.

Fans interested in the RTX 4080 will have to wait a little longer. The card doesn’t yet have a definitive release date, but NVIDIA is planning to launch it in November. The 12 GB variety starts at $899, while the 16 GB variety starts at $1,119. Users interested in either card can sign up to be notified by email when more information is available.