What’s new in iOS 15.1?

Apple has released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. The new iOS features some fresh and returning features for compatible devices. Here is everything new with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1.

SharePlay

iOS 15.1 marks the return of the previously delayed SharePlay feature. Apple’s SharePlay feature was originally intended to release alongside the launch of iOS 15 but was pushed back from its initial launch window. The feature is now available in iOS 15.1.

Apple’s new SharePlay feature allows Apple users to call friends or family and watch movies, TV, or listen to music together. SharePlay syncs the streamed content between each device to ensure that everyone can experience the content simultaneously without delays.

Camera

iOS 15.1 also introduces some new camera features for iPhone 13 Pro models. Some users were unhappy with the automatic macro mode, so a new Auto Macro toggle is now available for the iPhone 13 Pro, which allows users to turn off the automatic macro mode. Apple also introduced ProRes video capture with iOS 15.1 to allow the iPhone 13 Pro to record better quality video at 30fps 1080p with the 128GB model or 4K on 256GB models.

Wallet

Apple is also adding the ability for users with compatible devices to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards directly to their Wallet app. This is a feature that Google implemented in Android phones earlier this year.

Users can scan a QR code given by their COVID-19 vaccination or test provider to easily add their vaccine records to the Wallet and Health apps. Scan the QR code, and click Add to Wallet & Health. Users that were not provided a QR code but were provided a downloadable file can tap the download link on their Apple device and click Add to Wallet & Health to add their vaccine records. If a user already has an existing vaccination record stored in the Health app, they can open the Health app, tap Summary, and click Add to Wallet under Vaccination Record.

HomePod

With iOS 15.1, Apple also introduces support for Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio to the HomePod and HomePod Mini.

To download iOS 15.1, go to Settings, click General, then tap Software Update to find the latest software update on a supported iPhone or iPad. Users will then be prompted to download and install iOS 15.1. The new iOS 15.1 is now available for all compatible devices.