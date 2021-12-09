Gaming headsets offer a variety of designs and choices, but few options allow buyers to leave a mark on their gear. Astro Gaming is one of a handful of companies giving gamers additional headset customization with its Astro ID program.

Following the success of its first iteration, Astro ID is pushing its second collection with new colors and designs to choose from. Buyers can customize almost every part of their A40 TRs except the included carrying case. The color options are more limited this time around, however.

The Astro ID A40 TR’s are easy to access

Screengrab via Astro

If there’s one point of high praise, it’s the ease of customization. The website gives you five areas to adjust: the frame, headband, cushions, cable and mic, and tags. Each area comes with up to eight color choices, with two designs. Colors include white, moon grey, mint, coral, baby yellow, heart pink, sky blue, and sweet purple. Designs for the headband and tags include Jag and Jaws. Even with all of these points of customization, there’s little chance of getting lost while you tinker with the headset.

The streamlined interface makes navigating easy. Every time you click on a new component, the 3D render reorients itself to highlight your selection. It’s a nice touch that massively improves the buying experience.

Our Astro ID A40 TR build

Frame: White

Headband: Jag/Coral

Cushions: Coral

Cable and mic: Coral/Coral

Tags: Jag/Coral

Colors on point

Photo by Colton Deck

Crucially, our Astro ID review unit closely matched the colours on the site. The build quality is exactly what you’d expect from an Astro Gaming headset, too.

But while these specific designs and colorways look true to form on Dot Esports’ specific model, we can’t speak for all the available colors. The second collection of Astro ID features a lot more colors that can clash if rolled into the same design, so keep that in mind when purchasing.

Looks good, sounds good

Astro’s audio quality is on point, too. The A40 TR’s modularity doesn’t affect the sound, which provides tight passive noise isolation, rolling bass and a fair amount of separation.

The passive isolation comes from the size and clamping force applied by the headset. The whole chassis is a little on the smaller side, creating a tighter fit than you might get with other brands. If you’ve got a smaller noggin and don’t want the compressed feeling of a closed-back headset, then you might want to look at other brands with larger ear-cups, open-back offerings or bigger headband designs.

Are the Astro ID A40 TR’s for you?

Photo by Colton Deck

While having a customized, color accurate headset is a treat, there’s no ignoring the steep price tag that clocks in $50 above a standard A40 TR headset. A normal A40 TR headset costs $149.99 US, while the Astro ID A40 TR headset hits the $199.99 mark. Buyers can add a MixAmp Pro for $100, bringing the cost of the total package to $300, $50 more than the standard A40 TR and MixAmp Pro combo.

Another factor in the price is the included carrying case that seems more like it should be an add-on. A cinch bag would do just as well for many players who need to cut costs where possible. This case is a bit of a waste for those who don’t plan on traveling to tournaments.

If you like Astro’s headsets and don’t mind the premium, then Astro ID provides a good bit of pricey fun. Even though Astro ID will be out of reach for some buyers, there’s still a lack of viable, affordable alternatives when it comes to customizable gaming gear. Until that changes, the Astro ID A40 TRs will remain one of the better customizable gaming headsets on the market.

Pros

Easy-to-navigate interface

Good variety

Improved designs

Impressive color accuracy

Cons