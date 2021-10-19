What is the battery life on the MacBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max?

Apple will soon release the latest lineup of MacBook Pro computers, which come equipped with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Here’s what the battery life will look like on both the MacBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max.

MacBook M1 Pro battery life

The 14-inch MacBook M1 Pro can handle up to 17 hours of Apple TV app movie playback and 11 hours of wireless web searching, according to Apple. Apple’s new battery features a couple of different key aspects including:

A 70 watt-hour (Wh) lithium-polymer battery

A 67W USB-C power adapter comes with the M1 Pro eight-core CPU option A 96W USB-C power adapter ships with the M1 Pro 10-core CPU option

USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable

The MacBook M1 Pro is also capable of fast-charging with the 96W USB-C power adapter.

MacBook Pro M1 Max battery life

The MacBook Pro M1 Max shares the same battery life with the rest of the 16-inch MacBook M1 Pro laptops, which means they all can last for up to 21 hours of Apple TV app movie playback and up to 14 hours of wireless web searching. The 16-inch models also have a few upgraded features from the 14-inch options that include a 100Wh lithium-polymer battery and a 140W USB-C power adapter. The MacBook Pro M1 Max shares the same USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable as the MacBook M1 Pro.

Fast charging is also supported on the MacBook Pro M1 Max and 16-inch versions of the MacBook M1 Pro with the included 140W USB-C power adapter.

The new MacBook Pro options launch on Oct. 26.