What games are in the Prime Gaming Amazon Luna channel?

Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service, Luna, launched in the contiguous United States on March 1, and with it came a variety of gaming channels. While the majority of channels like Ubisoft+, Luna+, and the Retro channel are paid subscriptions, the Prime Gaming channel is free for all Prime members.

Each month, Prime Gaming will feature a new set of games for Prime members to play. In its launch month of March, Prime Gaming on Luna will feature Phogs!, Devil May Cry 5, Flashback, and Observer System Redux through Mar. 31. Phoenix Rising Gold Edition will also be available this month but only until Mar. 14.

Looking to Prime Gaming on Luna’s April lineup, Prime members can expect a new set of fairly engaging titles that span several genres. April’s lineup includes The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, Mortal Shell, Amnesia Rebirth, and Tracks Toybox Edtion.

While you may not get the variety of a paid subscription channel like Luna+, the Prime Gaming on Luna presents a way for members to get more out of their subscription without the need to buy into anything else.

Amazon Luna is currently only available in the United States with no plans of international expansions being public at this time.