What games are in the Amazon Luna Family channel?

Amazon Luna received a full launch in the contiguous United States on Mar. 1. With the official launch comes several different subscription channels with various games on offer. The Family channel features a catalog of, as you’ve likely guessed, family-friendly titles. Amazon expects the catalog to grow as time rolls on.
Here are all of the games in the Family Amazon Luna channel at launch.
- Phogs!
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
- Monster Truck Championship: Rebel Hunter Edition
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Bee Simulator
- SkateBird
- Heave Ho
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Urban Trial Playground
- Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Snake Pass
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- The Adventure Pals
- Death Squared
- Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
- Overcooked
- Spitlings
- Spirit of the North
- Tumblestone
- Troll Hunters: Defender’s of Arcadia
- Tracks: Toybox Edition
- Smoots Summer Games
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Transofromers Battlegrounds
- Summer Paws
- Melbits World
- Space Otter Charlie
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Race the Sun
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Skelittle: A Giant Party
- Wandersong
- Monster Harvest
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Kine
- Joggernauts
- PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids
- Sparklite
Amazon states that it will be adding to the catalog regularly on the Luna Family Channel page.