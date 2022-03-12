What games are in the Amazon Luna Family channel?

Amazon Luna's Family channel is packed with options for the kids.

Amazon Luna received a full launch in the contiguous United States on Mar. 1. With the official launch comes several different subscription channels with various games on offer. The Family channel features a catalog of, as you’ve likely guessed, family-friendly titles. Amazon expects the catalog to grow as time rolls on.

Here are all of the games in the Family Amazon Luna channel at launch.

  • Phogs!
  • Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
  • Monster Truck Championship: Rebel Hunter Edition
  • Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
  • Bee Simulator
  • SkateBird
  • Heave Ho
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • Urban Trial Playground
  • Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure
  • Snake Pass
  • Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • The Adventure Pals
  • Death Squared
  • Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
  • Overcooked
  • Spitlings
  • Spirit of the North
  • Tumblestone
  • Troll Hunters: Defender’s of Arcadia
  • Tracks: Toybox Edition
  • Smoots Summer Games
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Transofromers Battlegrounds
  • Summer Paws
  • Melbits World
  • Space Otter Charlie
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Race the Sun
  • Smoots World Cup Tennis
  • Skelittle: A Giant Party
  • Wandersong
  • Monster Harvest
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
  • Super Kickers League Ultimate
  • Momonga Pinball Adventures
  • Buildings Have Feelings Too!
  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants
  • Kine
  • Joggernauts
  • PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids
  • Sparklite

Amazon states that it will be adding to the catalog regularly on the Luna Family Channel page.

