What devices is Amazon Luna available on?

Amazon Luna has officially launched out of beta, and users can now try Amazon’s version of the cloud gaming experience. Both Google and Microsoft have presented cloud gaming services over the past few years—the latter has seen far more success. Not to be left behind, Amazon introduced Luna with early access in 2020 featuring a select number of titles as well as the Ubisoft+ subscription.

Like Xbox Game Cloud and Google Stadia, Luna offers the ability to play games from various devices without a dedicated game console or computer. However, this cloud gaming service is closer to Stadia with connections to Amazon’s Fire branded products, much as Google did for Chromecast. Amazon Prime members and Luna subscribers will be able to access the game libraries from the following devices:

PC

Mac

Android phones and tablets

iPhones and iPads

Fire TV

Fire Tablets

Every device can use the Luna Controller for the service. Additionally, subscribers can use an Xbox or PlayStation controller or a mouse and keyboard setup.