What countries is Amazon Luna available in?

Luna, Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service, launched on Mar. 1 with a wide variety of games and channel packages to choose from. While there’s plenty of variety in terms of what Luna offers its subscribers, it doesn’t match that level of diversity when it comes to the countries its currently available in.

If you are outside of the mainland United States, there is currently no way to access Amazon Luna. The official site does not offer any further information regarding a possible timeline of when Luna will make its way beyond the country. Even Hawaii and Alaska are currently excluded from Luna’s service. The same goes for other U.S. territories.

“Luna is supported across mainland US. We currently do not support Hawaii, Alaska, and U.S. territories,” reads the FAQ page.

Amazon has not released plans for an international Luna rollout as of this article’s publication. Although, it’d be a surprise if Amazon didn’t capitalize on Luna’s hypothetical success should it perform to expectations.

