What controllers are compatible with Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck is compatible with a wide variety of games from the Steam catalog. Being compatible with so many titles, it tracks that Steam’s wide range of controller compatibility would also make its way to the Steam Deck. Steam supports controllers from Sony, Microsoft, and even fight sticks. Luckily for controller fans, that compatibility transfers to the Steam Deck.

Here are the controller types that are compatible with Steam Deck.

Xbox One controller

Xbox 360 controller

Xbox Series X/S controller

PlayStation DualShock 4 PlayStation DualShock 3 works via USB cable only.

PlayStation DualSense

Steam Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro controller

DirectInput controllers

XInput controllers

Considering the range of compatible controllers, this list should have you covered. Although, you may have to tinker around with controller configurations in Steam depending on the controller. Mainstream options like first-party DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers won’t give you much grief.

The Steam Deck is also equipped with Bluetooth, meaning you can use the above controllers wirelessly after pairing one up. If you need to use a wired controller, there are no worries since the USB-C port can be used or a USB-C dock.