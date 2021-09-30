What changes have been made to the new PS5 model?

Console revisions are common in the video game industry. From minor tweaks to complete design overhauls, it is now common to see consoles such as the original PlayStation 4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro hit the market in the same generation. Nearly a year since the PlayStation 5 was originally released, Sony has revised their premier console to some criticism.

What’s new in the PS5?

The new PS5 model is the new CFI-1100 edition, compared to the original CFI-1000 series. On the surface, the external design of the console is exactly the same, outside of a new screw for the stand, which makes it easier to tighten and loosen the screw for the PS5 stand much easier with your hands instead of needing a screwdriver.

Where fans are sure to notice the first difference between the two models is their weight. The new PS5 model is roughly 300 grams or 0.6 pounds lighter. This is due to the new cooling solution in the new machine.

This cooling system is the biggest change to the new PS5 model. Whereas the launch PS5 model had a large copper heat sink, the new PS5 CFI-1100 model replaces it with a smaller, copper and conductive metal heat sink that is much cheaper for Sony to manufacture.

Part of Sony’s reasoning for this change could come down to cost. Sony recently announced they were no longer selling PS5 consoles at a loss, which is common for console manufacturers. But outside of saving money on manufacturing costs, Sony has had nearly a year of collecting PS5 data and could have simply found a more cost-effective and efficient design for their consoles.

Is performance worse in the new PS5?

While the plan is to have the same powerful performance across the board, some gamers are worried that the smaller heat sink will cause more heat and therefore affect game performance.

Leading up to the release of the PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny, the lead system architect of the PS4 and PS5, talked about how the PS5 can overclock the CPU and GPU based on power requirements in the Road to PlayStation 5 presentation. Because of this, there were initial concerns that the new PS5 models would lose overclocked performance due to the smaller heat sink.

However, unlike a PC, every PS5 console is designed to run at the same clocks for every same model. This means that, thanks to the design of each PS5 console and data collected by Sony, games should run nearly identical no matter the current PS5 model, so there is little reason to worry about performance.