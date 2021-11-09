What are the minimum and recommended specs for Overwatch?

Overwatch remains a popular competitive shooter five years after its launch in 2016. One of the main reasons for its popularity is that Blizzard continuously updates the game with new maps, characters, and features. The company has also been hands-on with the Overwatch League and helped cultivate a loyal esports fanbase.

With Overwatch 2 possibly years away, players can still enjoy the original game on most PCs because of its low system requirements.

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7,8,10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, AMD Radeon HD 4850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400

Video memory: 768MB

Storage space: 30GB

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7,8,10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3, 2.8GHz

Memory: 6GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Video memory: 2GB

Storage space: 30GB

As an older game, Overwatch has modest system requirements and should run on most gaming PCs. Users with high-end gaming PCs can push the game up to 4K at 60fps or higher, but higher frame rates are generally more desirable in competitive play.