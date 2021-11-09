What are the minimum and recommended specs for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics?

League of Legends remains one of the most popular video games globally despite Riot Games releasing it over a decade ago in 2009. And because Riot Games is continually expanding the League of Legends universe with spinoff games like Teamfight Tactics and an animated series focused on League of Legends characters, it doesn’t look like League of Legends is going anywhere anytime soon.

New and returning players who are unsure if their PC or Mac can run League of Legends may benefit from checking out League of Legends’ minimum and recommended system requirements. Listed below are the up-to-date minimum and recommended system requirements for League of Legends and TFT.

PC

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10

OS Architecture: x86 32-bit, x64

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD A6-3650

CPU features: SSE2

Memory: 2GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 9600GT, AMD HD 6570, or Intel HD 4600 Integrated Graphics

GPU features: DX10-Level Hardware

Video memory: 1GB

Storage space: 16GB HDD

Recommended GFX setting: Low

Recommended resolution: 1024×768

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

OS Architecture: x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

CPU features: SSE4

Memory: 2GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 560, AMD Radeon HD 6950, or Intel UHD 630 Integrated Graphics

GPU features: DX11-Level Hardware

Video memory: 2GB

Storage space: 16GB SSD

Recommended GFX setting: High

Recommended resolution: 1920×1080

Mac

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: MacOS 10.12

OS Architecture: x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-750

CPU features: SSE2

Memory: 2GB

Graphics: AMD HD 6570 or Intel HD 4600 Integrated Graphics

Video memory: 1GB

Storage space: 12GB HDD

Recommended GFX setting: Low

Recommended resolution: 1024×768

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: MacOS 10.16

OS Architecture: x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3300

CPU features: SSE3

Memory: 4GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6950 or Intel UHD 630 Integrated Graphics

Video memory: 2GB

Storage space: 16GB HDD

Recommended GFX setting: High

Recommended resolution: 1920×1080

League of Legends was released on Oct. 27, 2009, and isn’t very demanding by today’s standards. Gamers with a semi-modern to modern PC or Mac can expect smooth gameplay in League of Legends and TFT but may need to turn down some graphical settings to get the best performance.