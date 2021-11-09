What are the minimum and recommended specs for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics?

League of Legends remains one of the most popular video games globally despite Riot Games releasing it over a decade ago in 2009. And because Riot Games is continually expanding the League of Legends universe with spinoff games like Teamfight Tactics and an animated series focused on League of Legends characters, it doesn’t look like League of Legends is going anywhere anytime soon.
New and returning players who are unsure if their PC or Mac can run League of Legends may benefit from checking out League of Legends’ minimum and recommended system requirements. Listed below are the up-to-date minimum and recommended system requirements for League of Legends and TFT.
PC
Minimum system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10
- OS Architecture: x86 32-bit, x64
- Processor: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD A6-3650
- CPU features: SSE2
- Memory: 2GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 9600GT, AMD HD 6570, or Intel HD 4600 Integrated Graphics
- GPU features: DX10-Level Hardware
- Video memory: 1GB
- Storage space: 16GB HDD
- Recommended GFX setting: Low
- Recommended resolution: 1024×768
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- OS Architecture: x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- CPU features: SSE4
- Memory: 2GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 560, AMD Radeon HD 6950, or Intel UHD 630 Integrated Graphics
- GPU features: DX11-Level Hardware
- Video memory: 2GB
- Storage space: 16GB SSD
- Recommended GFX setting: High
- Recommended resolution: 1920×1080
Mac
Minimum system requirements
- Operating system: MacOS 10.12
- OS Architecture: x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-750
- CPU features: SSE2
- Memory: 2GB
- Graphics: AMD HD 6570 or Intel HD 4600 Integrated Graphics
- Video memory: 1GB
- Storage space: 12GB HDD
- Recommended GFX setting: Low
- Recommended resolution: 1024×768
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: MacOS 10.16
- OS Architecture: x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3300
- CPU features: SSE3
- Memory: 4GB
- Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6950 or Intel UHD 630 Integrated Graphics
- Video memory: 2GB
- Storage space: 16GB HDD
- Recommended GFX setting: High
- Recommended resolution: 1920×1080
League of Legends was released on Oct. 27, 2009, and isn’t very demanding by today’s standards. Gamers with a semi-modern to modern PC or Mac can expect smooth gameplay in League of Legends and TFT but may need to turn down some graphical settings to get the best performance.