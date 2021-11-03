What are the minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest entry in the widely popular Call of Duty franchise. Sledgehammer Games, which last worked on Call of Duty: WWII, is bringing the franchise back to World War II after the franchise’s brief visit to the Cold War era. With the upcoming title landing soon, here is a look at the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Minimum system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video memory: 2GB
- Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB
- Storage space: 36GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 12GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Video memory: 4GB
- Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB
- Storage space: 61GB at launch
Competitive system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Video memory: 8GB
- Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB
- Storage space: 61GB at launch
Ultra 4K system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Video memory: 10GB
- Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 64GB
- Storage space: 61GB at launch
Recommended Nvidia and AMD drivers
- Nvidia: 472.12
- AMD: 21.9.1
Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.