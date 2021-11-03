What are the minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Find out what you need to run the latest Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest entry in the widely popular Call of Duty franchise. Sledgehammer Games, which last worked on Call of Duty: WWII, is bringing the franchise back to World War II after the franchise’s brief visit to the Cold War era. With the upcoming title landing soon, here is a look at the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 2GB

Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Storage space: 36GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video memory: 4GB

Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Storage space: 61GB at launch

Competitive system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Video memory: 8GB

Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Storage space: 61GB at launch

Ultra 4K system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video memory: 10GB

Hi-Rez assets cache: Up to 64GB

Storage space: 61GB at launch

Recommended Nvidia and AMD drivers

Nvidia: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.