What are the minimum and recommended specs for Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most highly anticipated games to release in 2021. In early October, gamers got a taste of the upcoming multiplayer shooter during a recent open beta. After many were left disappointed by DICE and EA’s last effort with Battlefield V, gamers hope to see the franchise return to form with Battlefield 2042.

With Battlefield 2042 coming out soon, be sure to double-check to see if your computer can run the game. Here is a look at the minimum and recommended specs for Battlefield 2042.

Minimum

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Recommended

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on Nov. 19, just in time for the holiday season. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.