What accessories does the Nintendo Switch OLED come with?

While maybe not the 4K Nintendo Switch many people wanted, the Nintendo Switch OLED is finally here and serves as a high-quality entry point for new Switch players. With a new OLED display for the handheld, many people will want to dive into their library of Nintendo games right out of the box. For those looking to upgrade their Switch consoles, take a look at the accessories the Nintendo Switch OLED comes with.

Here is a list of everything included with the new Nintendo Switch OLED:

Nintendo Switch OLED model console

Nintendo Switch dock with LAN port

One Joy-Con (L) controller and one Joy-Con (R) controller

Two Joy-Con wrist strap accessories

Joy-Con grip accessory

Nintendo Switch AC adapter

HDMI cable

Popular games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will benefit from the new LAN port on the upgraded Switch dock. This new feature will help fix some of the lag issues that plague the multiplayer modes of these games.

These are the same accessories included with the original Nintendo Switch model. Players will only see differences with the new OLED display, storage capacity, kickstand, and upgraded dock. With all of these accessories, Switch OLED players should have more than enough to start gaming on the go or on their TVs right away.